Created in 2014 and known for superior genetics and as industry innovators, the LoCol Love family has made their mark on the Colorado market through persistence and high quality. Offering multiple varieties of high powered strains including; Bear Dance, 9lb Hammer, Alien Rock Crystal, Devils Fire MG, Tarzann MG, Strawberries and Dream MG. The family at LoCol Love creates a culture of cultivation, breeding, and compliance that is unmatched in the Marijauna Industry.