 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Lucid Blue Terp Stick Pre-Roll 0.5g

Lucid Blue Terp Stick Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Write a review
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) Concentrates Solvent Lucid Blue Terp Stick Pre-Roll 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lucid Blue

Lucid Blue

Lucid Blue is a supremely potent sativa that will bring your thoughts to a new level of consciousness. Creative people love this strain, as it provides a powerful experience without severely diminishing your faculties. A cross of Grateful Breath and Blue Dream, this strain gives you the classic blueberry and pepper flavor profile of Blue Dream. Lucid Blue is designed for someone with a heavy tolerance looking for a profound experience. Like many Haze strains, Lucid Blue is going to create a fierce case of the munchies and provide a lot of energy and euphoria. The rush of euphoria may cause anxiety in new consumers or those who experience anxiety from cannabis. Consider this Blue Dream on steroids. 

About this brand

Mad Terp Labs (MTL) Logo
Mad Terp Labs is a premier extraction company in Arizona serving up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Known by dabbers all across AZ as MTL. This brand showcases top shelf extracts created from the best parts of the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only cannabis concentrates can provide. The products at MTL vary in all forms: There are THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Delta 8 Distillates, Live Sauce Cartridges & Classic Shatter to name just a few. Patients trust in Mad Terp Labs for delivering consistent quality, patient engagement and product development over the past few years. MTL has recently dropped NEW Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!