Hybrid

2 reviews

Grateful Breath

Grateful Breath

Coming from the Gage Green Group, Grateful Breath is a cross of OG Kush Breath and Joseph OG that instantly became a staple in their lineup. With frosty trichomes on light green (almost white) flowers, this strain produces dense kushy eye candy that puts out a gassy kush and sweet cookie terpene profile. Grateful Breath is an excellent choice for those who want some straight gas that will send you all the way to the couch.

 

Reviews

2

Lineage

First strain parent
Joseph OG
parent
Second strain parent
OGKB
parent
Strain
Grateful Breath

