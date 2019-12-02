 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Boost! CBD Body Spray

Boost! CBD Body Spray

by Madrigal Creatives

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Madrigal Creatives Hemp CBD Bath & Body Boost! CBD Body Spray

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Revitalize and Revive with Boost! CBD Body Spray. Our innovative topical spray combines premium full-spectrum Cannabinoid Complex from hemp (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBV, CBDA, CBGA) with natural terpenes, best-of-class organic essential oils and other beneficial ingredients known for their uplifting properties plus rapidly-absorbed Magnesium. More than just an essential oil body spray, or just a Magnesium oil body spray, our fast-acting full-spectrum CBD body mist spray contains a powerful combination of pure ingredients that allow you to experience the ultimate in rejuvenation and overall well-being while hydrating and refreshing your skin.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

jcruta27

Half way into my run I needed this to keep going really helped my legs and not feel cramping

lovetwoplay

How ingenious! Magnesium and CBD and great smelling essential oils, no more cramping on those runs and a great feeling! Love this product!

About this brand

Madrigal Creatives Logo
Madrigal Creatives has developed innovative product lines for people and for pets that marry full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD with powerful, health-giving functional ingredients and botanicals that repair, soothe, restore and relieve. Products for people include both soaks, body sprays, relief gels and roll-ons, exfoliating body scrubs and skincare. Many also contain Magnesium that is critical for countless body functions but typically lacking in sufficient quantities in most diets. Products for pets include great-tasting oral sprays for cats and dogs that promote healing relief and anti-anxiety. Our multitasking products are perfect for people with active lifestyles as well as those who find they are in need of specific wellness support. New products are coming soon! Our goal is to help people, and the animals in their care, feel better, healthier and stronger – to live life to its fullest and experience the benefits of Living More™.