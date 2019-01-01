 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Feelin' Fine Herbal Blend

Feelin' Fine Herbal Blend

by Magic-Flight

Feelin' Fine Herbal Blend

$14.75MSRP

About this product

Crisp and clearing to the lungs and sinuses, Peppermint prepares your senses for the rich flavors of Lavender and Lemon Balm. Acting as a mild dilator for the bronchi, Feelin' Fine can be especially beneficial to those with mild asthma. This herbal combination acts as a relaxant for the whole body, sharpens the mind, and can be beneficial to those who are trying to quit smoking tobacco. Feelin' Fine Herbal Blend contains the following herbs: - Damiana - Peppermint - Lemon Balm Expertly blended by the good folks at VaporBrothers *All ingredients are dried natural plants; there are NO synthetic compounds present.

About this brand

The Magic-Flight Launch Box® is a small, fast, portable vaporizer useable by anyone, anywhere, anytime. It provides a convenient, reliable and efficient alternative to smoking. All of our Magic-Flight kits are crafted by skilled, local artisans in San Diego, California. The Launch Box® vaporizer is a green product sourced from natural and renewable materials.