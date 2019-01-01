About this product
Crafted out of Walnut, this stunning piece features the famous Muad-Dib's “monocle”-style lid with an optical-grade glass lens, combined with the full mesh screen found in every Launch Box. Monocle Launch Box Kit includes: - One Walnut Monocle Launch Box - (2) rechargeable NiMH Gold Cell batteries with protective caps - Battery charger - Velvet Bag - Glass draw stem - Cleaning brush - Flight Guide - Lifetime Functional Warranty Handcrafted with love in San Diego, CA, USA
About this strain
Lemon Thai
Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.