  5. Black Glass Filters 6 pack 7mm

Black Glass Filters 6 pack 7mm

by Marley Natural

Marley Natural Smoking Smoking Accessories Black Glass Filters 6 pack 7mm

About this product

Marley Natural, Substitute your paper filters for a six pack of Marley Natural borosilicate glass filter tips. Reusable with proper care, our filters feature shallow pinches in the glass that let smoke through while trapping any ash. Perfect for the consummate roller, this set of six tips provides a superior way to smoke. This product may only be used with legal smoking materials and is not intended for use with tobacco products. Smoking may be harmful to your health. This product may not be sold to minors. This product has not been tested by the Food and Drug Administration.

About this brand

Marley Natural Logo
Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up