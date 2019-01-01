Jamaican Spice Chocolate
Marley Natural
Jamaican Spice chocolate celebrates the vibrancy of island life with fiery, full-bodied flavor. Scotch bonnet pepper gives our signature spice blend an unmistakable Caribbean kick. Ingredients: Organic dark chocolate (cacao beans, evaporated cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin), cocoa butter, ground ginger, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, scotch bonnet pepper, cannabis extract, smoked paprika, allspice, nutmeg
