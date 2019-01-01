 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Bubba Hempz

Suver Haze! Bubba Hempz is PROUD TO PRESENT OUR VERY OWN WHOLE FLOWER SUPER BUDZ As always, this flower was grown without any kind of pesticides, sprays, or synthetic fertilizers. Bubba Hempz SUPER BUDZ are the MOST POTENT strains EVER bred! This strain boasts medium-sized, dense, forest green buds, a delicious aroma reminiscent of ripe tropical fruit, and an impressive CBDa content of 19%+ .07% THC! As is usually the case, this flower is extremely high β-Myrcene, which will account for a lot of the tropical fruit flavor. It also has a significant amount of farnesene, to which we can attribute the sharp citrus and woody pine that lingers throughout the aroma. Finally, we'd like to point out the notable concentration of trans-β-Ocimene, which contributes an herbaceous, floral scent to the overall bouquet. The genetics are particularly interesting with this flower, as it's descended from a well-known high-THC strain called Neville's Haze. Our breeders took a Special Sauce female, crossed that with a Neville's Haze male, and selected a single phenotype which exhibited the most desirable characteristics (high CBD, mold resistant, high yield, etc.). This is how we arrived at Suver #8, which was then crossed with ERB, which is how we arrived at Suver Haze!

Neville's Haze

Neville's Haze

Neville's Haze was named after Nevil Schoemakers, founder of the Seed Bank of Holland. A tall sativa with almost pure Haze lineage, Green House Seeds added a touch of indica genetics. It's known for being a tall plant with a pine cone scent and distinctive floral notes. Neville's Haze won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1998. This THC-dominant strain tends to deliver potent cerebral effects.

Bubba Hempz offers only the purest CBD and hemp oils, concentrates, tinctures, CBD for pets, CBD vape additives and cartridges, edibles and every other kind of cbd/ hemp product available. We offer only the BIGGEST names in CBD like Made by Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Hemp Hookahzz, Proprietary Hemp, CBDfx, Pharma Hemp and so much more!