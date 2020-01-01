 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Durban Poison PAX Pod 0.5g

Durban Poison PAX Pod 0.5g

by Matrix NV

Write a review
Matrix NV Concentrates Cartridges Durban Poison PAX Pod 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

After carefully extracting and purging all unwanted material from our flower, the Matrix extraction team carefully fills each pod with our very own pure CO2 extracted oil and pure CO2 extracted terpenes for a flavor and effect that we know you will enjoy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Durban Poison

Durban Poison
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Matrix NV Logo
A medical marijuana cultivation facility dedicated to growing the highest grade medicinal cannabis and advancing cultivation and extraction technologies.