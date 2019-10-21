 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Citral Glue

by matter.

matter. Cannabis Flower Citral Glue

About this product

Hybrid | Cerebral Citral Glue is an extremely potent strain that is derived from Original Glue crossed with Citral Skunk. A heavy yielding plant with resin-drenched flowers, its aromas are those of gaseous, pine and citrus notes. Its effects will leave you feeling cerebral and euphoric, but also deeply relaxed. If something for social situations or daytime use is what you seek, then Citral Glue is the one for you. LINEAGE Original Glue x Citral Skunk THC LEVELS 24 - 28% THC CBD LEVELS .1% - .3% CBD TERPENE LEVELS 3 - 6% terpenes elemene, beta myrcene, limonene, beta caryophyllene

1 customer review

TheGr8Kate

Just love this strain, I have used both as flower and as concentrate (live sugar) from Matter/Pharmacannis. Strong pine and citrus scent, very uplifting, eases my anxiety and depression. Great buzz! Smoke a little or a lot and can still get things done. Doesn't give me couch lock, but I could see where an inexperienced user may find this too strong. When my dispensary gets this in, it goes really fast. The live sugar is my all time fave concentrate. Definitely in my top 10.

About this strain

Citral Glue

Citral Glue

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss. 

About this brand

matter. Logo
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.