TheGr8Kate on October 21st, 2019

Just love this strain, I have used both as flower and as concentrate (live sugar) from Matter/Pharmacannis. Strong pine and citrus scent, very uplifting, eases my anxiety and depression. Great buzz! Smoke a little or a lot and can still get things done. Doesn't give me couch lock, but I could see where an inexperienced user may find this too strong. When my dispensary gets this in, it goes really fast. The live sugar is my all time fave concentrate. Definitely in my top 10.