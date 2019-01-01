 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Pet Hair & Skin Conditioning Shampoo 8oz

CBD Pet Hair & Skin Conditioning Shampoo 8oz

by MeCBD

MeCBD Pets Pet Accessories CBD Pet Hair & Skin Conditioning Shampoo 8oz

Give your pets healthier skin and a luxurious coat with our CBD conditioning shampoo! Our pure CBD oil is absorbed directly into the skin where it provides soothing nourishment and helps to balance and heal your pet’s skin. Our unique blend of calming ingredients is perfect for pets that struggle with itching. Inflammation, dry skin and skin allergies. The GLA in CBD helps regulate the endocrine system to reduce hair loss and instances of patchy baldness. Before you know it, your pets will be flaunting healthy, radiant coats! The gentle ingredients we use make this shampoo safe for most skin conditions, It is effective on most coat types without causing matting or damage.

About this brand

We’re a privately owned and family-operated business, and we are incredibly proud of the CBD products we created. Almost obnoxiously so. You know that friend with about 500 photos of their kids that they want to show you? We’re kind of like that, but with third-party testing results, data on how pristine our growing practices are, and how cutting-edge our manufacturing is. And we’ve got good reasons to be so proud of what we’ve created. We offer ground-breaking CBD products that are held to the most strict industry standards and come out with gold stars after every batch of third-party testing. Okay – they don’t ACTUALLY give gold stars out, but our ratings are consistent and above average. The reason we stand out is because of the choices we’ve made in sourcing, manufacturing policies, and customer care. USA Grown from 100% Organic Hemp We source our hemp from organic industrial hemp farms in the USA. These farms produce some of the purest hemp-derived CBD in the States. It’s organically grown, pesticide-free, gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO. We believe in providing high-quality CBD at affordable prices, so everyone can experience the benefits of CBD. Each hemp farm we source from is fully compliant with the State Department of Agriculture regulations. The hemp they provide for us is rich in CBD, CBG, CBC, and CBN – an array of cannabinoids that are powerfully supportive of vibrant health.