Sativa

Maui Wowie - 1g Cartridge

by MedMen Red

MedMen Red Concentrates Cartridges Maui Wowie - 1g Cartridge

$38.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A sweet energetic sativa that boasts the flavors of this legendary tropical strain, distinctly sweet with sharp notes of pine.

About this brand

MedMen Red Logo
Just Excellent Cannabis Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Terpinolene

Maui Wowie (aka Maui Waui) is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

