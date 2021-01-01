 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Blueberry OG (Hybrid) Delta 10 Vape Cartridge
Hybrid

Blueberry OG (Hybrid) Delta 10 Vape Cartridge

by Mellow Fellow

Write a review
Mellow Fellow Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Blueberry OG (Hybrid) Delta 10 Vape Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our vape cartridges are responsibly formulated using only two ingredients, 100% all-natural premium cannabis oils and STRAIN SPECIFIC cannabis derived terpenes. We will never cut or dilute our cartridges. Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back. The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority. Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.

About this brand

Mellow Fellow Logo
We are a team of PhD’s that use our expertise to produce premium hemp derived extracts. Our mission is to provide safe, pure, and effective products. We provide up-to- date certificates with every batch of products we produce. We’ve dedicated years to develop the knowledge necessary to formulate, source, and produce the highest quality products in the industry.

About this strain

Blueberry OG

Blueberry OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.    

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review