Blueberry OG (Hybrid) Delta 10 Vape Cartridge
by Mellow FellowWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our vape cartridges are responsibly formulated using only two ingredients, 100% all-natural premium cannabis oils and STRAIN SPECIFIC cannabis derived terpenes. We will never cut or dilute our cartridges. Our Terpenes are extracted via distillation of strain specific cannabis live resin and shatter. If you don’t think these are the best cartridges you’ve ever had, we’ll give you your money back. The quality of our product and well-being of our customers is our #1 priority. Please Note: We use high quality Cartology cartridges with ceramic wick atomizers that absorb oil after filling. Although some cartridges may appear to be under-filled, it is really just the priming of the wick.
About this brand
Mellow Fellow
About this strain
Blueberry OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.