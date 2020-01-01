Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sunny D is the perfect way to start your morning. When you toke on this bud you will literally think that you just had a glass of sweet orange juice. Not only will this compliment your breakfast well, but it will give you the motivation for you to start your day right! Bursts of creative and focused energy will lead you to accomplishing your goals.
Be the first to review this product.
A cross with Tangie, Dankman’s Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Buds are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, this hybrid may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.