Wedding Pie Preroll 0.5g

by Meraki Gardens

Wedding Pie is full of crystal trichomes and is deﬁnitely beautiful enough to be your wedding topper. This selection of Wedding Pie portrays both parents exactly how we wanted. The aroma is full of sweet vanilla cake with grape pixie stick sweetness on the back end. It has very calming effects so if you get nervous in social settings this strain is perfect for you. Don’t be alarmed if your snack plate is full and you are going back for seconds as this strain can promote a healthy appetite.

Wedding Pie

Wedding Pie

Bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics, Wedding Pie is a cross between Wedding Cake from Seed Junky Genetics and Grape Pie Bx by Cannarado. With two high-quality parents, Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert terpene profile that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit.

 

About this brand

We are a Female owned and Family operated indoor garden. We have a passion for organic cultivation and we are proud to be clean green certified and Kosher certified. Being mindful of the environment and our impact that it has on the Earth is apart of our everyday practice. We focus on sustainable growing practices and finding ways to lower our carbon footprint. Ensuring that you feel good about consuming Meraki Flower. We cater to each and every plant giving it the same amount of love and attention, leaving you high with good vibrations and an experience you wont forget.