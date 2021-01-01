Sour Pebbles - Strain Specific Distillate Cartridge
by MFUSEDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
SOUR PEBBLES Genetics: Alien Diesel x Fruity Pebbles Type: SATIVA Taste: Berry, Candy, Citrus + Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High + THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes + No Artificial Additives, Ever + Clean Green Certified + Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides + Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread) Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high. Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
About this brand
MFUSED
About this strain
Sour Pebbles
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Sour Pebbles, grown by Fire Bros. in Washington state, is a sativa cross between Alien Diesel and Fruity Pebbles. Its aroma balances sweet and sour, passing on flavors from both sides of its family. This sativa took 3rd place in the 2014 High Times Washington Cannabis Cup.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.