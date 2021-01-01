About this product
RUNTZ Genetics: Zkittlez x Gelato #33 Type: Indica Dom. Hybrid Effects: Euphoric, Uplifting, Relaxing Aroma: Sweet, Candy, Earthy GARDEN – TRANQUIL FOREST Grow: Promix Feed: Vegbloom, Power SI, Mammoth P Lights: HPS & LED Hybrid Cure: Slow Cured at 60/60 for 10-12 days FULL SPECTRUM SINGLE ORIGIN TERP SAUCE + MFUSED's Ultimate Cannabis Vapor Experience + Featuring Top Shelf Flower from Premier Gardens + Exclusive CCELL Tank System for Techniq + 360˚ Heating Coil Embedded in Porous Ceramic + 1 Full Gram + Clean Green Certified TECHNIQ is MFUSED’s most premium line of Cannabis vapor tank, only utilizing carefully hand selected top shelf flowers cultivated by premier gardens around WA state. TECHNIQ is the culmination between passionate master growers, decade-long experienced extractors and innovative market-leading technology all put into one. CCELL™ Proprietary Ceramic Technology Process of high temperature sintering creates countless nanoscale inlet holes on CCELL’s ceramic heating core. CCELL’s patented ceramic formula paired with a larger heating element and wider tank allows for seamless dispersion and vaporization of every last drop of oil without sacrificing any flavor or potency. While the rest of the industry is obsessed with processing oil to maximize concentration and potency, MFUSED remains laser focused on selecting and cultivating only the finest material to deliver cannabis products as they were meant to be. Our advanced extraction technology and pioneering processes create the highest-grade oil concentrates, retaining and accentuating the naturally distinctive flavors and therapeutic attributes of cannabis. All at the simple press of a button. Life is better MFUSED. Follow our journey @techniqbymfused
About this brand
MFUSED
About this strain
Runtz
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Linalool
- Myrcene
Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.
