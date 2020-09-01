 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Millennium Sugar Plum

Millennium Sugar Plum

by Millennium Farms

Millennium Farms Cannabis Flower Millennium Sugar Plum

About this strain

Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum

Sugar Plum from Stoney Girl Gardens is an award-winning sativa bred by crossing Berkeley Blues and Hawaiian Haze Plum. With a tropical and earthy flavor, Sugar Plum produces hard-hitting and long-lasting cerebral effects. This strain is a good beginner grow, with a recommended flowering period of 35 days for indoor gardens.

About this brand

Millennium Farms is located on the outskirts of Eugene, proud to provide quality sun-grown cannabis. We specialize in growing custom genetics, not available anywhere else in the world. Our cannabis plants are cared for by hand-picked local growers.