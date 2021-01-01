About this product

The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium pre-roll delivers on all levels. It boasts a great taste and provides a little pep in your step while the Delta 8 takes over. After awhile you feel chill. Strain: Sativa Parent: Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud Aroma: Cheesy aroma that has just a hint of fuel Taste: Slight fuel Effect: You'll feel the chill with pre roll Uses: Likely used for taking the edge of a stressful day and give you a little bump in your step Total Cannabinoids: 70mg THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown Final Thoughts: Perfect amount to help you forget about things and yet still function. This buzz will last for hours. All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.