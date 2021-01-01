 Loading…

Hybrid

Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium - Lifter - 70mg

by Mind Body Hemp

About this product

The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC Premium pre-roll delivers on all levels. It boasts a great taste and provides a little pep in your step while the Delta 8 takes over. After awhile you feel chill. Strain: Sativa Parent: Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud Aroma: Cheesy aroma that has just a hint of fuel Taste: Slight fuel Effect: You'll feel the chill with pre roll Uses: Likely used for taking the edge of a stressful day and give you a little bump in your step Total Cannabinoids: 70mg THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant Top 3 Terpenes: Unknown Final Thoughts: Perfect amount to help you forget about things and yet still function. This buzz will last for hours. All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container and is mailed discretely with accompanying COAs. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the 2018 Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.

About this brand

We offer carefully curated CBD, Delta 8, Delta 10, and THCv infused products designed to help us live our best lives!

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

