About this product

This Mojito hemp flower strain is organically grown in a greenhouse using a blackout light deprivation system resulting in a dense flower. All flower is hung dry and hand trimmed to preserve the terpenes and cannabinoids. This hemp flower is grown by Hemp Generation in Brown Summits, NC. Strain: Indica Dominant Parent: AC/DC x Cherry Wine Aroma: Woody, piney, citrus, spicy and earthy Taste: Sour, limey and tart Effect: High functioning relaxation Uses: Anxiety relief and unwinding from the day CBD: 0.778% CBDa: 14.48% THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant Top 3 Terpenes: Myrcene (1.48%), Pinene (0.44%), Limonene (0.23%) Final Thoughts: We can’t say enough about this bud. The terpene profile really stands out in the smoke and you can taste the myrcene, pinene and limonene. Just about all of the CBD comes from the high CBDa, so if you’re looking for a high CBDa flower, you don’t need to look any further. This flower provides a nice chill feeling without causing you to leave an indentation in the couch. We’ve found all the Hemp Generation greenhouse grown flower is smooth and slow burning. All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.