About this product

This Mojito hemp flower strain is organically grown in a greenhouse using a blackout light deprivation system resulting in a dense flower. All flower is hung dry and hand trimmed to preserve the terpenes and cannabinoids.



This hemp flower is grown by Hemp Generation in Brown Summits, NC.



Strain: Indica Dominant

Parent: AC/DC x Cherry Wine

Aroma: Woody, piney, citrus, spicy and earthy

Taste: Sour, limey and tart

Effect: High functioning relaxation

Uses: Anxiety relief and unwinding from the day

CBD: 0.778%

CBDa: 14.48%

THC: <0.3%, Farm Bill Compliant

Top 3 Terpenes: Myrcene (1.48%), Pinene (0.44%), Limonene (0.23%)

Final Thoughts: We can’t say enough about this bud. The terpene profile really stands out in the smoke and you can taste the myrcene, pinene and limonene. Just about all of the CBD comes from the high CBDa, so if you’re looking for a high CBDa flower, you don’t need to look any further. This flower provides a nice chill feeling without causing you to leave an indentation in the couch. We’ve found all the Hemp Generation greenhouse grown flower is smooth and slow burning.

All hemp flower is shipped in a smell proof, reusable glass container. Each strain has been tested to ensure it meets the Farm Bill requirements. All flower contains less 0.3% delta 9 THC. Each strain is tested for mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.



