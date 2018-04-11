 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Auto Blue Amnesia

by Ministry of Cannabis

To create our Auto Blue Amnesia, we have started from a cross between Amnesia and Blueberry. In this hybrid the traits from the sativa mother are distinctly present in its autoflowering version. We have reached this stage through selective crossbreeding: the smell is very floral, and it's sweet in the mouth with bubblegum aftertaste. The high is fast hitting and pretty intense even for experienced smokers and long lasting. This is the autoflowering of tomorrow, and it is already available today. The total time requested is 65-70 days. Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds. Kind of seeds: autoflowering female Indoor/Outdoor 40% Sativa 40% Indica 20% Ruderalis Flowering Time: 6,5-7 weeks Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor THC: 18% http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blue-amnesia-feminized

Amnesia

Amnesia is typically a sativa-dominant cannabis strain with some variation between breeders. Skunk, Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer are some of Amnesia’s genetic forerunners, passing on uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. This strain normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense psychotropic effects that new consumers should be wary of.

 

After more than 15 years in the global market, Ministry of Cannabis is one of the top breeders of premium quality cannabis seeds. Based in Barcelona (offices) and The Netherlands (production), we have Discreet Worldwide Shipping in 24 / 48 hs at our shop: ministryofcannabis.com We have production and test rooms in 3 different countries, our ambition is to offer you the level of excellence that you deserve. Our project always follows two main lines: one is to keep the availability of the classical cannabis strains (i.e. White Widow) in female form. The other is to make available the new strains that each breeder develops during the years. From our effort, we are proud to introduce to the market new strains like Carnival, Zensation, Mamacita's Cookies and God's Glue. Since january 2009 we sell only feminized seeds. Beyond expanding our seeds range offer, we offer a customer service with great attention to each customer, private or company, little or big. Making the world greener is a game that we can only win together.