Ministry of Cannabis
Auto Blue Amnesia
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
To create our Auto Blue Amnesia, we have started from a cross between Amnesia and Blueberry. In this hybrid the traits from the sativa mother are distinctly present in its autoflowering version. We have reached this stage through selective crossbreeding: the smell is very floral, and it's sweet in the mouth with bubblegum aftertaste. The high is fast hitting and pretty intense even for experienced smokers and long lasting. This is the autoflowering of tomorrow, and it is already available today. The total time requested is 65-70 days.
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
40% Sativa 40% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6,5-7 weeks
Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 18%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blue-amnesia-feminized
Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.
Kind of seeds: autoflowering female
Indoor/Outdoor
40% Sativa 40% Indica 20% Ruderalis
Flowering Time: 6,5-7 weeks
Yield: up to 100 gr per plant indoor, up to 200 gr per plant outdoor
THC: 18%
http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/autoflowering-seeds/auto-blue-amnesia-feminized
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
516 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!