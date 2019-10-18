About this product
Type: Sativa Potential THC: 21% Flowering Time: 7 Weeks Ever see the Jamaican Olympic sprinters? Those women and men fly! A nice flight with a side of euphoria is what you can expect from this Sativa. Based on Jamaican landrace strains, Jamaican Dream shows you what can be accomplished by a solid breeding program. Shout out to Eva Seeds for breeding this beauty. You might be asking, "Why the duck?" Well we at MJ Grove found it funny. His name is Phillipe and he is our assessor of seeds (not really just go with it). He makes sure we are only shipping product we would want to grow. When you visit MJGrove.com you may notice our seeds are listed as "legally hemp." This DOES NOT mean they will grow hemp plants. It means in the seed form there is less than 0.3% THC present. Third party testing confirms this fact and allows us to legally ship seeds across the United States. We are, at the time of writing this, the only company shipping legally. Once planted, our seeds are guaranteed Dank Marijuana or your money back. Did you know MJ Grove offers free shipping? That's right, no matter what or how much you order we will always ship for free!
About this strain
Jamaican Dream
Jamaican Dream is a 90% sativa bred by Eva Seeds using Jamaican genetics. A subtle and sweet flavor carries you through to an elevated mood and weightless euphoria. The effects are light enough to start your day with, making this strain ideal for early treatment of depression and fatigue. Jamaican Dream’s pointed, compact buds will finish their flowering cycle after 42 to 45 days indoors, or at the end of September in outdoor gardens.