Jamaican Dream Feminized Seeds

by MJ Grove

Type: Sativa Potential THC: 21% Flowering Time: 7 Weeks Based on Jamaican landrace strains, Jamaican Dream shows what can be accomplished by a solid breeding program. Bred by Eva Seeds.

Jamaican Dream

Jamaican Dream is a 90% sativa bred by Eva Seeds using Jamaican genetics. A subtle and sweet flavor carries you through to an elevated mood and weightless euphoria. The effects are light enough to start your day with, making this strain ideal for early treatment of depression and fatigue. Jamaican Dream’s pointed, compact buds will finish their flowering cycle after 42 to 45 days indoors, or at the end of September in outdoor gardens.

About this brand

MJ Grove is a company dedicated to uniting cannabis and technology. Our research team is hard at work developing innovative techniques to make cannabis consumption more enjoyable. Already we offer cannabis seeds screened and selected to comply with the 2018 Farm bill without sacrificing the dankest ganja available. We can legally ship our seeds across the United States and they still grow the best marijuana around.