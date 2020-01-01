 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tina Danza Pre-Roll 1g

by Mojave

Mojave Cannabis Pre-rolls Tina Danza Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Tina Danza Pre-Roll 1g by Mojave

About this strain

Tina Danza

Tina Danza

From Swamp Boys Seeds comes Tina Danza, a hybrid strain that crosses Triangle Kush and Georgia Pine. This strain hits the head immediately and slowly settles into the body. Tina Danza has a funky chemical aroma with notes of cardamom and pine throughout.

About this brand

Mojave Logo
Mojave