 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Full Spectrum USDA Organic CBD Body Dose| 600mg
Hybrid

Full Spectrum USDA Organic CBD Body Dose| 600mg

by MONTKUSH

Write a review
MONTKUSH Hemp CBD Bath & Body Full Spectrum USDA Organic CBD Body Dose| 600mg
MONTKUSH Hemp CBD Bath & Body Full Spectrum USDA Organic CBD Body Dose| 600mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Your skin can now experience the benefits of our USDA-certified organic rosin in our MONTKUSH Body Dose. We formulated this plant-based luxury relief oil with organic coconut oil, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, argan oil, and turmeric. Our formulation allows for quick absorption to soothe and hydrate your skin from its initial application. With 600mg of MONTKUSH full-spectrum CBD in tandem with its additional active ingredients, our Body Dose can help reduce inflammation, offer deep relief while moisturizing your skin for visible restoration. The MONTKUSH Body Dose is the ultimate deep relaxation topical.

About this brand

MONTKUSH Logo
MONTKUSH CBD products are farm to customer. We grow and process our hemp on our own certified organic farm in Vermont. Our CBD is extracted using a rosin press and our CBD rosin is USDA Certified Organic. We use our rosin to formulate all of our products. MONTKUSH - premium CBD fresh from the farm.

About this strain

Lifter

Lifter
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review