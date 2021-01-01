Full Spectrum USDA Organic CBD Body Dose| 600mg
by MONTKUSHWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Your skin can now experience the benefits of our USDA-certified organic rosin in our MONTKUSH Body Dose. We formulated this plant-based luxury relief oil with organic coconut oil, jojoba oil, grapeseed oil, argan oil, and turmeric. Our formulation allows for quick absorption to soothe and hydrate your skin from its initial application. With 600mg of MONTKUSH full-spectrum CBD in tandem with its additional active ingredients, our Body Dose can help reduce inflammation, offer deep relief while moisturizing your skin for visible restoration. The MONTKUSH Body Dose is the ultimate deep relaxation topical.
About this brand
MONTKUSH
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.