1,000 mg Salve
$58.00MSRP
About this product
Introducing our ultra-concentrated and powerful CBD salve! At 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBD in a 1oz container, this salve is perfect to help with your pain and discomfort. Packed full of organic products, Moon Flower salve is exceptional.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.