1,000 mg Salve

by Moon Flower CBD

$58.00MSRP

About this product

Introducing our ultra-concentrated and powerful CBD salve! At 1000mg of Full Spectrum CBD in a 1oz container, this salve is perfect to help with your pain and discomfort. Packed full of organic products, Moon Flower salve is exceptional.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Thank you for visiting Moon Flower Hemp—our female-owned, mountain made, full-spectrum CBD company! Our hemp plants were raised from seed to harvest with endless love in the mountains of West Virginia. Striving to better your personal health and overall wellbeing, we guarantee our top of the line cannabis products will be the perfect aid for any of your needs. From tinctures to bath soaks, we offer a wide range of options to fit your comfortability, price range, and personal preferences. Whether you’re treating insomnia, joint pain, anxiety, and everything in between, we guarantee you can find relief through one of our many effective and unique Moon Flower products.