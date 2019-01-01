750mg Earthy Tincture
$85.00MSRP
About this product
This is a great CBD dosage for the “beginner” CBD enthusiast! It is packed full of authentic and very recognizable flavors of the cannabis plant! With all organic flavors that come straight from the source, each 1ml pipette will give you 25mg of CBD per dose in these 750mg tinctures.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.