MCrc PLEDGE Card / Sold Separately

by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator

MR CANNABISrc Says…”TEENS! Sign the PLEDGE CARD. Preserve and keep it in your MCrc Pencil Case or give it to your parents showing them your intentions to honor your resolve to “WAIT TILL 25!!” If you want more pledge cards, we sell them separately here.

Mooga

Once you have addressed your loved ones with the fact they are likely to encounter the option of using; this is a great way to get that “promise” of abstaining until an older more responsible decision can be made.

Mag3rd

Great way to illustrate the responsible and informative decision making once informed. A pledge is a promise to be kept!... Written pledges are more adhered to than verbal!

Cbo909

High quality card stock that makes it easy to start a conversation with teens about the right way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. Can be easily carried to remind the teen or young adult about their pledge for responsible consumption.

The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society plagued with social ills and daily trials for a correct conscience regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Recreational marijuana peeks the interest of everyone who partakes or anyone who imagines themselves partaking of the natural medicinal virtues and benefits of cannabis. The prevailing emergence of legalized marijuana across every community in America and around the world exposes Mankind to the many health resolutions and social ventures of recreational cannabis consumption, especially for young people under age 25. Parents may want to incorporate the CANNABIS CATECHISM by MR CANNABISrc to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids AND to encourage them to make a VOLUNTARY PLEDGE to "Wait Till 25" before experimenting with recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. The MCrc PLEDGE simply avows young scholars to betterment towards high scholastic standards that are prudent for their educational and social commitments, while enhancing intellectual qualities. "PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?" AP