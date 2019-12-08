Mooga
on December 8th, 2019
Once you have addressed your loved ones with the fact they are likely to encounter the option of using; this is a great way to get that “promise” of abstaining until an older more responsible decision can be made.
$4.99MSRP
MR CANNABISrc Says…”TEENS! Sign the PLEDGE CARD. Preserve and keep it in your MCrc Pencil Case or give it to your parents showing them your intentions to honor your resolve to “WAIT TILL 25!!” If you want more pledge cards, we sell them separately here.
Great way to illustrate the responsible and informative decision making once informed. A pledge is a promise to be kept!... Written pledges are more adhered to than verbal!
on November 20th, 2019
High quality card stock that makes it easy to start a conversation with teens about the right way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. Can be easily carried to remind the teen or young adult about their pledge for responsible consumption.