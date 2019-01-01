 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bloo's kloos diamonds

by Mr. Mack's

$35.00

About this product

Diamonds and sauce

About this strain

Bloo's Kloos

Bloo's Kloos

Bloo's Kloos is a playful indica with a carefree buzz that encourages laughter. This three-way cross of Larry OG, Blueberry, and Northern Lights imbues Bloo's with earthy and fruity terpenes that turn sweet when consumed. Created by Mr. Mack out of Las Vegas, this strain leaves the mind clear and the body free of aches and pains. 

About this brand

Cannabis brand of flower, concentrate, topical, edibles