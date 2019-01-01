About this product
Bloo's Kloos
Bloo’s Kloos is a playful indica with a carefree buzz that encourages laughter. This three-way cross of Larry OG, Blueberry, and Northern Lights imbues Bloo's with earthy and fruity terpenes that turn sweet when consumed. Created by Mr. Mack out of Las Vegas, this strain leaves the mind clear and the body free of aches and pains.
Mr. Mack's
