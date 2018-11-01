Dalynn50
on November 1st, 2018
I am so impressed with this product! I am a full time Hair Stylist of 36 yrs. I have a hard time sleeping at night with shoulder and neck pain. One night my muscle under shoulder blade was in serious pain, I had my husband rub a little of the pain cream on the spot and it instantly started to warm up working on that muscle, pain was gone! I also use MyHempbenefits CBD tincture spray to help with inflammation. Ty My Hemp Benefits!
from My Hemp Benefitson August 14th, 2019
Thank you for your review, we are so glad you are feeling relief!