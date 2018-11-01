 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
200mg Full Spectrum CBD Pain Cream

by My Hemp Benefits

Hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD, in a silky-smooth, fast absorbing cream, with soothing menthol crystals and Capsicum Oleoresin, the active ingredient in chili peppers, known for its potential to calm joint or muscle pain. Can be applied directly to affected areas, however, NOT intended for use on open wounds.

Dalynn50

I am so impressed with this product! I am a full time Hair Stylist of 36 yrs. I have a hard time sleeping at night with shoulder and neck pain. One night my muscle under shoulder blade was in serious pain, I had my husband rub a little of the pain cream on the spot and it instantly started to warm up working on that muscle, pain was gone! I also use MyHempbenefits CBD tincture spray to help with inflammation. Ty My Hemp Benefits!

from My Hemp Benefitson August 14th, 2019

Thank you for your review, we are so glad you are feeling relief!

risingstar28

Will not disappoint. I use it for my knee and shoulder. A little bit goes a long way.

from My Hemp Benefitson August 14th, 2019

Thank you for your review! And yes, a little does go a long way!!

MyHempBenefits

This pain cream workedwithin a few minutes, so fast I forgot about the pain!

About this brand

We are excited to offer you a line of products made from whole plant, hemp derived, full spectrum, 99% pure CBD oil. We are a small, independent, women owned company, passionate and committed to educate people about CBD use. Our tinctures are free of sweeteners and flavors. We use a true full spectrum CBD oil, not a blend with Isolate. A supercritical Co2 extraction method and nano sizing, ensures a superior high quality CBD oil which is immediately bioavailable within your body capable of crossing the blood brain barrier. Only 1% organic hemp seed oil, 99% phytocannabidiol (CBD oil) and D-Limonene Terpenes. This is a whole plant in the bottle!