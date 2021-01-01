Papaya Punch Green Powder Hash 1g
About this product
Papaya Punch | Green Powder Hash | Indica-Dominant Hybrid | Papaya x Purple Punch | 1g | The popularity of the papaya strain for its terpene flavors, now mixed with the most popular strain of 2017; make for a fruity yet cheesy ride through a terpene rich universe. Purple Punch is known for its sweet sedative properties. Mixing Purple Punch with the cheesy Papaya that is known for calming the mind makes for a great meditative and relaxation strain. The aroma of Papaya Punch is fruity and berry, but towards the end of the inhale the cheese becomes apparent and takes over the exhale. Consumers have reported that Papaya Punch can have the effect of mellowing the user, though not likely to sedate. Some have experienced a boost in creativity that is a great catalyst for hands-on activities or as a conversation enhancer. Though it’s an indica-dominant strain, some reviewers have said they’ve experienced an increase in energy after which it sent them crashing into the couch.
About this brand
NASHA
About this strain
Papaya Punch
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Linalool
- Myrcene
Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.
