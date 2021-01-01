 Loading…

Hybrid

Papaya Punch Green Powder Hash 1g

by NASHA

Papaya Punch Green Powder Hash 1g

Papaya Punch | Green Powder Hash | Indica-Dominant Hybrid | Papaya x Purple Punch | 1g | The popularity of the papaya strain for its terpene flavors, now mixed with the most popular strain of 2017; make for a fruity yet cheesy ride through a terpene rich universe. Purple Punch is known for its sweet sedative properties. Mixing Purple Punch with the cheesy Papaya that is known for calming the mind makes for a great meditative and relaxation strain. The aroma of Papaya Punch is fruity and berry, but towards the end of the inhale the cheese becomes apparent and takes over the exhale. Consumers have reported that Papaya Punch can have the effect of mellowing the user, though not likely to sedate. Some have experienced a boost in creativity that is a great catalyst for hands-on activities or as a conversation enhancer. Though it’s an indica-dominant strain, some reviewers have said they’ve experienced an increase in energy after which it sent them crashing into the couch.  

नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness; exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun) NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract. “Melt with Us”

Papaya Punch is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Papaya with Purple Punch. Papaya Punch gives users a calming high, perfect for winding down after a day out with friends or a quiet night inside. Papaya Punch has a delicious aroma that smells both fruity and cheesy, thanks to dominant terpenes like caryophyllene and linalool. The flavor is sweet and fruity, making it a tasty flower to roll up without worrying about feeling too stoned or racey. If you love those middle-of-the-road fruity strains, Papaya Punch might be your new favorite.

 

