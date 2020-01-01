 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Platinum O.G. Kush Crumble

by Nature's

Nature's Concentrates Solvent Platinum O.G. Kush Crumble

$18.00MSRP

About this product

Crumble is extracted with butane hash oil (BHO) and can be as potent as Shatter. As the driest form of cannabis, Crumble can be sprinkled on joints for an extra dash of pow. Usually, though, it’s used with dab rigs or vapes.. Indica. Master Kush x OG Kush x Unknown.

About this strain

Platinum OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

About this brand

Nature’s is the brand that promises to deliver and delivers what it promises. It’s no wonder we’ve won more than 20 industry awards. Sourced from our own esteemed Arizona growers, Nature’s is your pathway to a euphoric mind and relaxed body. Known, loved, and trusted for its therapeutic cannabinoids and bold terpene flavors, Nature’s is all about enhancing your health and elevating your enjoyment. Available in flower, pre pack, pre roll, vape carts and concentrates, Nature’s brand always takes you on a mighty fine ride. For AZ Wholesale: please call 480-420-3145 Option 4