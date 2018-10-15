 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Topical Healing Salve

Topical Healing Salve

by Nature's Nurture

Skip to Reviews
4.68
Nature's Nurture Topicals Balms Topical Healing Salve
Nature's Nurture Topicals Balms Topical Healing Salve
Nature's Nurture Topicals Balms Topical Healing Salve

$40.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our organic healing salves are a safe and effective way to administer cannabis without psychoactive effects. Topicals are often chosen by those who want the therapeutic benefits of marijuana without ingesting or getting high. Topicals are used for localized pain relief, muscle tension and inflammation. These come in plain or lavender scent (no perfumes). Do not ingest. 2 oz jar has 180 mg of THCA, 50 mg THC

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.68

write a review

goddessofgrass

Big fan of this product, fast acting, none oily residue upon use. I'm young but have played hard and have a number of aches and pains, this product helps relieve those aches and pains with out painkillers. It's a life saver honestly, love this product!

spp3z

I was really underwhelmed with this product. Seems like a gimmick...

Ammonite80

Love the Salve (Lavender)! It brings soothing relief to my aching hands and wrists. I work an office type job and constantly typing. I apply whenever I start to feel the strain. Happy to have found a natural product that works and smells lovely. I would definitely recommend that anyone have a jar of this salve always within reach. Thank You Nature's Nurture for your lovely offerings!

About this brand

Nature's Nurture Logo
We created Nature's Nurture for people who are looking for a natural pain relief product without the high. Nature's Nurture is a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals which have many side effects. We pride ourselves in offering pure and safe herbal remedies made from organically sourced cannabis from Certified Clean Green Farms. Cannabis, specifically THCA, has been proven in recent studies to kill cancer cells, and can reduce pain caused by inflammation. It is an honor to take part in guiding our customers in learning more about this natural plant-based medicine. Our customers' response has been overwhelmingly positive; they are finding relief from pain, anxiety, insomnia and many other issues. Our clients trust Nature’s Nurture products knowing that we are providing quality herbal remedies from high grade plants. If you are interested in natural cannabis products, look no further than Nature's Nurture, where they are made with healing hands.