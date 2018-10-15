SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Our organic healing salves are a safe and effective way to administer cannabis without psychoactive effects. Topicals are often chosen by those who want the therapeutic benefits of marijuana without ingesting or getting high. Topicals are used for localized pain relief, muscle tension and inflammation. These come in plain or lavender scent (no perfumes). Do not ingest. 2 oz jar has 180 mg of THCA, 50 mg THC
on October 15th, 2018
Big fan of this product, fast acting, none oily residue upon use. I'm young but have played hard and have a number of aches and pains, this product helps relieve those aches and pains with out painkillers. It's a life saver honestly, love this product!
on March 7th, 2018
I was really underwhelmed with this product. Seems like a gimmick...
on November 12th, 2017
Love the Salve (Lavender)! It brings soothing relief to my aching hands and wrists. I work an office type job and constantly typing. I apply whenever I start to feel the strain. Happy to have found a natural product that works and smells lovely. I would definitely recommend that anyone have a jar of this salve always within reach. Thank You Nature's Nurture for your lovely offerings!