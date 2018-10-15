We created Nature's Nurture for people who are looking for a natural pain relief product without the high. Nature's Nurture is a natural alternative to pharmaceuticals which have many side effects. We pride ourselves in offering pure and safe herbal remedies made from organically sourced cannabis from Certified Clean Green Farms. Cannabis, specifically THCA, has been proven in recent studies to kill cancer cells, and can reduce pain caused by inflammation. It is an honor to take part in guiding our customers in learning more about this natural plant-based medicine. Our customers' response has been overwhelmingly positive; they are finding relief from pain, anxiety, insomnia and many other issues. Our clients trust Nature’s Nurture products knowing that we are providing quality herbal remedies from high grade plants. If you are interested in natural cannabis products, look no further than Nature's Nurture, where they are made with healing hands.