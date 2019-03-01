 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nebula Hemp CBD - Full Spectrum 3,000 MG CBD!

by Nebula

$35.00MSRP

About this product

CRAFTED WITH CARE, OUR CBD (CANNABIDIOL) TINCTURES ARE THE FRUIT OF MUCH LOVE AND NOT AN INSIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF LABOR. OUR PRECIOUS HEMP PROVIDES CBD, CBC, CBG, AND OTHER BENEFICIAL PHYTOCOMPOUNDS FOR THIS FULL SPECTRUM EXTRACT OF PLANT-POWERED GOODNESS. AND, TO MAKE CBD SHOPPING SIMPLE, OUR NEW PACKAGING AND PRODUCT NAMES SHOW THE AMOUNT OF CBD PER SERVING.

About this strain

Nebula II CBD was bred as a collaboration between Paradise Seeds and the CBD Crew. The 60/40 sativa-dominant strain was bred for its high concentrations of CBD which hover around 7%. The balance of CBD and THC at a 1-to-1 ratio makes Nebula II CBD a top choice for medical cannabis consumers. It introduces itself with a fruity, earthy aroma and carries a hint of honey sweetness. The calming effects of Nebula II CBD ease pain, stress, and a number of other medical ailments without halting energy or productivity.

About this brand

3,000 MG of CBD made with 100% organically grown hemp that is water soluble and bio-available.