Nebula Hemp CBD - Full Spectrum 3,000 MG CBD!
CRAFTED WITH CARE, OUR CBD (CANNABIDIOL) TINCTURES ARE THE FRUIT OF MUCH LOVE AND NOT AN INSIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF LABOR. OUR PRECIOUS HEMP PROVIDES CBD, CBC, CBG, AND OTHER BENEFICIAL PHYTOCOMPOUNDS FOR THIS FULL SPECTRUM EXTRACT OF PLANT-POWERED GOODNESS. AND, TO MAKE CBD SHOPPING SIMPLE, OUR NEW PACKAGING AND PRODUCT NAMES SHOW THE AMOUNT OF CBD PER SERVING.
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Headache
11% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
