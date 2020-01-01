 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. NuClear Strawberry Kush Distillate

NuClear Strawberry Kush Distillate

by Neutron Genetics

Write a review
Neutron Genetics Concentrates Solventless NuClear Strawberry Kush Distillate
Neutron Genetics Concentrates Solventless NuClear Strawberry Kush Distillate

$50.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Designed to induce users into a content couch lock while stimulating appetite. This hybrid delivers pungent cheesy flavors with earthy hints working to alleviate pain and treat insomnia.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cali Kush

Cali Kush

Cali Kush must have been a no-brainer when it came time to name this strain given the popularity of Kush varieties in The Golden State. Its buds are large and dense with few leaves and not many pistils. The flowers will be light green shot through with icy blue and packed with trichomes throughout. Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with the darker coffee notes of a kush. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more apparent in the taste. The indica-dominant variation of this hybrid has been more popular, but a sativa-dominant version has also been spotted.

About this brand

Neutron Genetics Logo
Pioneers of cannabis extracts, pushing the boundaries of science with art to create concentrates that will make you blast off to outer space and beyond. One of the oldest concentrate brands in the industry, Neutron specializes in highly potent products and heavily infused pre-rolls. Maybe you can’t ride a spaceship, but Neutron can take you there.