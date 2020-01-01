 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
New Normal

About this product

Unwind and chill out with the God's Gift based Relax pod. Created to promote a peaceful glow, Relax makes the perfect nightcap after a long day. Available in both half an full gram pods

God's Gift

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

Our goal is to provide the best-in-class products and the happiest cannabis experience to consumers anywhere, anytime. New Normal takes NorCal tech and perfectly fuses it with the SoCal lifestyle. What you get as a result, is a forward thinking customer-first brand that produces high potency products never before seen on the market. New Normal's proprietary battery and pod system was developed over 18 months by more than 100 of the industry's top engineers. The sleek design offers you not only discreet, but reliable, and high potency cannabis whenever and wherever you want. Each pod is crafted from naturally sourced oils, grown by trusted farmers. New Normal sets ourselves apart from others and refuses to sacrifice our ideals for profits. The only thing higher than our standards is our customer satisfaction because at New Normal our high potency, reliable, and discreet products provide The Highest% of Happiness.