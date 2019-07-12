NewPCgadgets

About this product

Our iPad Secure Mount replicates the look of the Apple store displays and gives a high-tech look for Cannabis retailers. Sized for the iPad 9.7, the iPad Secure Mount is ideal for creating a private shopping experience for your customers. Product Specifications: iPad 9.7 Model 11.25″W x 8″D x 1.25″H Weight 2.5 lbs Price $119.95 If you need a custom solution for a different iPad (10.5 or 12.9) let us know.