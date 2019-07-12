 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by newPCgadgets

Our iPad Secure Mount replicates the look of the Apple store displays and gives a high-tech look for Cannabis retailers. Sized for the iPad 9.7, the iPad Secure Mount is ideal for creating a private shopping experience for your customers. Product Specifications: iPad 9.7 Model 11.25″W x 8″D x 1.25″H Weight 2.5 lbs Price $119.95 If you need a custom solution for a different iPad (10.5 or 12.9) let us know.

majestic_lighting420

Sleek addition to any dispensary looking to move into the future, and give a great customer experience.

NewPCgadgets

We love the look of these mounts in our dispensary. We have 16 of them.

newPCgadgets manufactures a line of acrylic iPad displays for the Cannabis industry. The secure iPad mounts replicate the look of the Apple store display and provide a high-tech look for the Cannabis retailer.