NewPCgadgets

majestic_lighting420
on July 12th, 2019
Sleek addition to any dispensary looking to move into the future, and give a great customer experience.
Our iPad Secure Mount replicates the look of the Apple store displays and gives a high-tech look for Cannabis retailers. Sized for the iPad 9.7, the iPad Secure Mount is ideal for creating a private shopping experience for your customers. Product Specifications: iPad 9.7 Model 11.25″W x 8″D x 1.25″H Weight 2.5 lbs Price $119.95 If you need a custom solution for a different iPad (10.5 or 12.9) let us know.
on July 12th, 2019
on June 26th, 2019
We love the look of these mounts in our dispensary. We have 16 of them.