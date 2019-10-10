 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Miyoko's Magical Pet Tincture -Nano CBD Products - 300mg (30ml)

Miyoko's Magical Pet Tincture -Nano CBD Products - 300mg (30ml)

by Nice Dreams CBD

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Nice Dreams is excited to extend our love to our furry friends with our Miyoko’s Magical Cuddle Buddy Delights 300mg CBD Oil For Pets. Miyoko’s Magical CBD Nano-Amplified CBD Oil is an all-around blend packed with essential cannabinoids, vitamins, probiotics, and healthy fatty acids supporting a healthy endocannabinoid system for all of your pets. Dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and many others alike may enjoy taking directly or as an additive to food. This Nano-Amplified endocannabinoid support formula and all Miyoko’s Magical CBD formulas are 100% THC-free and non-psychoactive. Description Main Ingredient: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous CBD Oil (Aerial Parts) 300mg Other Ingredients: Wild salmon oil, MCT oil, probiotics, vitamin D3 and vitamin E Additional Information: Net 1.01 fl oz (30mL) Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:* Muscular Function* Appetite* Mood* Inflammation* Sensation* Studies have shown positive effects by cannabinoids by enriching the quality of life in pets. Anxiety Neurohealth Quality of Life Skin Irritation Joint Function Digestive Function SUGGESTED USE: CBD Concentration per bottle: Each full 30mL bottle contains 300mg of CBD Each bottle contains 30 – 1mL droppers of ~10mg of CBD (full dropper) Each full dropper holds 1mL = approximately 20 drops Feeding Guidelines: Dosages vary between species, breed and weight. Body Weight Recommended Serving (2x Daily) <25 lbs < ¼ dropper 26-50 lbs ½ dropper 51-75 lbs ¾ dropper 76-100 lbs 1 full dropper >100 lbs 1+ full droppers Start with the recommended serving and observe for a week. Alter dosage if necessary. Increased serving size is safe. Administer orally or add to food. Dropper Use: To use the dropper, unscrew the dropper, squeeze and release the rubber bulb at the end to draw the liquid up into the glass pipette. The dropper will be half full which will be a “full dropper”. (Oil will not fill the entire dropper) Then gently squeeze the rubber bulb to apply the liquid a drop at a time. For Best Results: Shake well before use. Consistency is key to your pet’s daily routines success. Store in a cool, dry place. Please consult with your veterinarian if your pup is on other regular medication.

7 customer reviews

5.07

Jay_Tee

I ordered the pet bundle when I reordered my own products. My dog is old and tired with arthritis, but since I've been giving him these Nano products, he has been significantly more active and lively. Totally worth it

Passionate_Christ

Excellent products! Works great for our pets

Try_It_Out_Man

Nano makes a huge difference! These are helping my dog so much

About this brand

Nice Dreams is an Arizona based CBD company with a strong passion for the wide variety of benefits that CBD’s offer by promoting a healthy and balanced endocannabinoid system. We offer the safest, highest quality, medical grade CBD Products, which is also the fastest acting CBD formula available on the market through Nano-Amplification, and this method yields amazing results! With Nano-Amplification, the CBD molecule is broken down to a significantly smaller size, which drastically increases bioavailability and allows your body to absorb almost 3 times as much as products which are NOT Nano-Amplified. My own personal experience with CBD’s and how they’ve changed my life, along with many friends, family members, and other loved ones whose quality of life has improved exponentially from this extraordinarily beneficial plant, is why we have made it our mission to help ensure that High Quality CBD’s are a part of everyone’s daily life! Consistency is key!