Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
NightBird Menthol Blend Smokes are perfect for those who enjoy smoking premium CBD hemp flower, or simply as an alternative to tobacco products. Our smokes are rolled with a Full Spectrum, high CBD strain of hemp flower only, and never with hemp stalk or plant material fillers like others. The strain, Sour Space Candy, provides a robust terpene profile containing flavors of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced with earthy tones. NightBirds contain zero tobacco... only top bud, premium hemp flower. That's all folks! Additional attributes: *3rd party lab tested *Less than 0.3% THC *Over 100 mg of CBD per hempette *10 premium hemp rolls per pack *Standard menthol biodegradable filters *Unbleached hemp paper (Not FDA approved)
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.