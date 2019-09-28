1:1 Harmony Tablets
INGREDIENTS: PhytocannabinoidRich Hemp Oil (Nano Emulsion Formulation, 0.0% THC), Polysorbate, Emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT derived from coconut), Beta-Caryophyllene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbitol, and Water, Artificial Coloring which includes Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.
on September 28th, 2019
I bought these for my mother who was not a believer in the CBD science. She is now a believer and has turned the rest of the family into believers. Easiest way to try CBD, these gel caps are user friendly. Keep pumping out great products Nirvana!
on September 27th, 2019
Hands down the best CBD capsules I've ever used!! These work for everything, help with sleep, recovery from a workout and even to set the mood with wifey. Pop a couple of these bad boys, turn on some Bill Withers and let nature take its course. Nirvana indeed!