About this strain
Chocolope
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.
About this brand
Nomad Extracts
Nomad Extracts was created with one goal in mind: quality & consistency. Produced in a state-of-the-art laboratory with extensive quality control, Nomad sets the bar for quality extractions within Colorado. Nomad branded products include both cured/live resin, solventless extractions & ultra-refined cannabinoids through molecular distillation.