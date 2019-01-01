 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Ochi PCR Hemp Oil Advanced Vitamin C Serum

by Ochi Hemp

For this product, we have created a blend of the most beneficial ingredients for your skincare, designed to penetrate deep into your skin. Our formula provides the most effective antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing results. This beauty breakthrough brightens away hyperpigmentation, encourages the growth of collagen and elastin fibers, binds moisture to your skin to smooth fine lines, wrinkles, and lighten skin tone. It improves the appearance of acne scars and sunspots, allowing your face, neck, and chest to look younger through rejuvenating your skin and complexion.

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

If you have gone through many skincare products and have not been amazed by the results, perhaps our plant-based natural serums with full-spectrum CBD may be your skin care answer. Make the purchase for the perfect youthful skin you’ve been dreaming of today. Join the hemp oil movement and be ready to have an exceptionally healthy and glowing skin.