  5. Gelato 33 Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Gelato 33 Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Oil Tycoon

About this product

About this brand

Oil Tycoon

About this strain

Gelato #33

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

