G-Wagon RSO 1g
by verano
1 gram
$65.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Elektra 11:1 CBD:THC Bred by Oregon CBD 619 mg Total Cannabinoids 47.3 mg THC & 518.4 mg CBD 5.1% Terpenes Top 4: β-Myrcene, α-Bisabolol, β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines Suggested serving size: .01mL (100 servings /container) Activation time: up to 2 hours For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Be the first to review this product.