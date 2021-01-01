 Loading…

Blood Orange CBD 2:1 Winterized CO2 Oil Dripper

by OM Extracts

OM Extracts Concentrates Solvent Blood Orange CBD 2:1 Winterized CO2 Oil Dripper

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles! Blood Orange CBD 2:1 Collab with Bishop Orchard 73.6% Total Cannabinoids 23.5% THC & 45.2% CBD 3.4% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Farnesene, α-Humulene, α-Farnesene Blood Orange CBD: We combined Bishop Orchards' Blood Orange with our family farm's Lifter for a refreshing and uplifting 2:1 CBD:THC. Tastes fruity and pungent, perfect for hot summer days and cool summer nights. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

Blood Orange Kush

Blood Orange Kush is an indica-dominant cross of, as of now, the unknown or unnamed genetics Aota x Pinecracker and an unnamed OG. This plant has a bushy structure that doesn’t yield much, but the dense, trichome-covered nugs are prized for their bright terpene profile and heavy effects. Blood Orange Kush emits a bouquet of gas and tart citrus that fills the room and coats the palate. Its uplifting mental buzz and relaxing physical effects make Blood Orange Kush a solid option for consumers looking to abate minor pain and elevate mood.  

