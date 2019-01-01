Cirrus by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a high-potency Candyland phenotype. This heady sativa-dominant strain has been known to achieve a THC percentage north of 26% and emits ripe, fuel-like overtones underpinned by musky earth. Cirrus’s buds are decorated in golden hairs and glittering trichomes, exhibiting hints of purple that speak to the strain’s Granddaddy Purple lineage. Anticipate a relaxed body buzz that helps center and focus the mind while reducing pain and gently enhancing mood. Its clear-headed buzz and kind physical effects make it an ideal companion throughout the day in the right dosage.