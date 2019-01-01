 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Oregon Cannabis Authority

About this product

It is a very unique flower with a strong THC potency and a deep earthy skunk aroma. Great for social events.

Cirrus by Oregon Cannabis Authority is a high-potency Candyland phenotype. This heady sativa-dominant strain has been known to achieve a THC percentage north of 26% and emits ripe, fuel-like overtones underpinned by musky earth. Cirrus’s buds are decorated in golden hairs and glittering trichomes, exhibiting hints of purple that speak to the strain’s Granddaddy Purple lineage. Anticipate a relaxed body buzz that helps center and focus the mind while reducing pain and gently enhancing mood. Its clear-headed buzz and kind physical effects make it an ideal companion throughout the day in the right dosage.   

About this brand

We are a small family owned company, focused on producing unique indoor craft cannabis. Bred in-house. Organically powered by soil and fresh air. Expertly hand trimmed.