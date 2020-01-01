Elektra
(ACDC x ERB) ACDC is the famous Cannatonic phenotype that helped revolutionize west coast CBD production. As a clone, she is not worth the effort for field production, as her stalks lack the best chance at successful recombination. We bred it for many generations to figure out how to consistently bulk up flowers, flower earlier, strengthen the stalk, narrow the variability in total cannabinoids, and improve terpene desirability. • Consumer Familiar Heritage • Field Ready Structure • Homogenized Phenotypes
Elektra
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.