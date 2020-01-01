 Loading…

Hybrid

Elektra

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Elektra

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

About this product

(ACDC x ERB) ACDC is the famous Cannatonic phenotype that helped revolutionize west coast CBD production. As a clone, she is not worth the effort for field production, as her stalks lack the best chance at successful recombination. We bred it for many generations to figure out how to consistently bulk up flowers, flower earlier, strengthen the stalk, narrow the variability in total cannabinoids, and improve terpene desirability. • Consumer Familiar Heritage • Field Ready Structure • Homogenized Phenotypes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Elektra

Elektra
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

About this brand

Oregon CBD Logo
Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.